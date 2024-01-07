Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 1,796 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $444,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 499.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,875 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $234,761,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MetLife by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in MetLife by 42,754.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $68.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.18. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.92.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

