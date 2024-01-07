Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 6,400 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $35.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.10. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $40.50.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

