Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after acquiring an additional 245,906 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,830,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after acquiring an additional 244,502 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,284,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,977,000 after acquiring an additional 26,273 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,251,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,733,000 after purchasing an additional 20,752 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,527,000 after buying an additional 37,743 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI opened at $53.25 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.41.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

