Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2024

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCPFree Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $20.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

