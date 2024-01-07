Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 63 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 49,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 103,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $294.77 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $305.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.61 and a 200 day moving average of $279.88. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

