Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,254 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $249.00 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.86 and a 200 day moving average of $217.44.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

