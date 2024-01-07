Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,386,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,361,000 after acquiring an additional 130,211 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,625,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,871,000 after acquiring an additional 294,218 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,927,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $206.87 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $216.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.37 and a 200 day moving average of $196.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

