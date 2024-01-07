Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 127.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE KNSL opened at $358.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.15. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.90 and a 12-month high of $457.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

