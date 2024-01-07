Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives $61.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SKX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

SKX opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average is $52.81. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $63.99.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,469,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $6,078,030.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,469,388.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,764,321 over the last three months. 24.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

