Sky Investment Group LLC Buys 75 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 93,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,655,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.77.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $253.90 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $261.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

