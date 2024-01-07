Sky Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 804 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 106,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,912,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,433,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 81,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MSI traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.16. The company had a trading volume of 492,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,873. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.00 and a 1-year high of $329.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.04. The stock has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.86.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

