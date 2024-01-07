Sky Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $244,998,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Unilever by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,945,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,419. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.75. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

