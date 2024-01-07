Sky Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,246,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.
Sysco Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE SYY opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.80.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Sysco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
