Sky Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $159.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $166.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.75 and a 200 day moving average of $146.47.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

