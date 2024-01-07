Sky Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.8% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TXN opened at $165.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.43 and its 200 day moving average is $163.68. The company has a market capitalization of $149.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

Read Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.