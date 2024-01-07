Sky Investment Group LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,523 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $10,166,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $2,143,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,565,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.22.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

