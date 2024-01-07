Sky Investment Group LLC Has $4.46 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after buying an additional 184,651,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,760,000 after buying an additional 141,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,321,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,730,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,424,000 after buying an additional 144,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ECL opened at $195.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.65. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $201.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

