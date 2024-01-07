Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 336 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 2.2% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Mastercard
In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Mastercard Stock Performance
MA stock opened at $419.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $393.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $428.36.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Mastercard Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
