Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,595,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,808,000 after purchasing an additional 295,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sony Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,598,000 after buying an additional 949,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sony Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,670,000 after buying an additional 263,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,869,000 after buying an additional 869,957 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,224,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,299,000 after acquiring an additional 276,089 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.22. 720,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $112.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.99. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $79.10 and a 1 year high of $100.94.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

