Sound Stewardship LLC Sells 1,168 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Sound Stewardship LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16,282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,627,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,341 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,501 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,038,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,159 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 786,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,595. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $33.89.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

