Source Financial Advisors LLC Buys 361 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,270,632,000 after purchasing an additional 617,798,804 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $542,703,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,552,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,699,000 after buying an additional 1,493,748 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.02. 1,948,708 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average is $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

