Source Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Source Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 108,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,970,000 after purchasing an additional 71,096 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 299,173 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 75,337 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $72.75. 6,222,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,523,005. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

