Source Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Source Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.67. 10,403,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,446,661. The company has a market capitalization of $257.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

