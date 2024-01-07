Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $846,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 146.1% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,790,000 after purchasing an additional 149,941 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 58,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 22,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.71. 8,375,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,256,252. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $158.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.72.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

