Source Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,848 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAON. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in AAON during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AAON by 7.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AAON by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AAON by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in AAON by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,429. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.88.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. AAON had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 15.18%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,002. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $6,340,636.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,445.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $997,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,561,751 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

