Source Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 55,022 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Flagstone Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 262,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,743,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,571. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $1.3568 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

