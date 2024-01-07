Source Financial Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.83.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.99. 3,405,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,536. The stock has a market cap of $209.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.25. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

