SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Trimmed by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,421,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,945,625. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

