SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 6.7% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $189.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.19 and a one year high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.