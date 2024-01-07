SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Decreased by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $33.46 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.10.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

