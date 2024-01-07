SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) is Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,880 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

