Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of Spectrum Brands worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,169,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,310,000 after buying an additional 252,286 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 298,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,325,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,647,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 2,462.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 168,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 60,132 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.25. 546,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,150. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $85.25. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.13.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.33. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 61.72%. The firm had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Insider Activity at Spectrum Brands

In related news, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,670,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David M. Maura bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.41 per share, with a total value of $1,328,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,006.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,097.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

