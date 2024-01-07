Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells $93,165.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,134.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sprout Social Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $55.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Sprout Social from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stephens started coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 99,513.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,578,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,609,000 after acquiring an additional 191,471 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,958,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,021,000 after acquiring an additional 67,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,183,000 after acquiring an additional 853,127 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

