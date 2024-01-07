SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) is Oldfield Partners LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Oldfield Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,592,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for about 12.9% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned about 0.64% of SS&C Technologies worth $83,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

SSNC traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $59.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,529. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average is $56.32.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 16.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

