STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STAG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.2 %

STAG stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.12%.

In related news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $971,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,154.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at $292,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STAG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Read Our Latest Report on STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.