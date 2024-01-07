Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Decreased by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,064,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,404. The company has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.73. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

