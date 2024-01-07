Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,590 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.7% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $92.99 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

