Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE STWD opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.67.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 148.84%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

