Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Buys 24,458 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 6.3% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DMC Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 34,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 220.6% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 92,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after buying an additional 63,608 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,467,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,393. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.