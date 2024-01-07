Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Has $6.97 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 4.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $98.38. The company had a trading volume of 485,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,931. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.37. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

