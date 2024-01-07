Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Invests $5.22 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.3% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. United Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.62. 2,608,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,926. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.72. The firm has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.22.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

