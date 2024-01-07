Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Purchases 14,910 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 18.9% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,338,000 after buying an additional 5,416,840 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,229,187 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.