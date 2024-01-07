StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hess (NYSE:HES)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HES. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hess from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.18.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $145.06 on Thursday. Hess has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.58.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hess will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hess by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,579,000 after purchasing an additional 889,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Hess by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,790,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,191,928,000 after buying an additional 303,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hess by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,128,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $833,171,000 after acquiring an additional 438,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,091,000 after acquiring an additional 113,189 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

