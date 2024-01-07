StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Price Performance

IPW stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.75. iPower has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.

Get iPower alerts:

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPower

About iPower

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iPower by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 284,391 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iPower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iPower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iPower by 91.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 35,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.