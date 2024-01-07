StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RFIL. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered RF Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Shares of RFIL opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 million, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.95. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $5.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. State Street Corp increased its position in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RF Industries by 70.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the period. 33.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

