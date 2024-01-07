StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIBT. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter worth $69,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

Featured Stories

