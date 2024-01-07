StockNews.com Downgrades Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

CYH stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.69. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wayne T. Smith purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,107,901 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,671.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,401,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after buying an additional 683,317 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 496.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 42,322 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,316,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

