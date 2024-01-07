StockNews.com Downgrades Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.43.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EEFT opened at $98.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $121.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,710,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,500,000 after buying an additional 548,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $45,866,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $35,309,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after acquiring an additional 431,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 48.6% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,069,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,912,000 after purchasing an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

