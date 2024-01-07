StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.13. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 18.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

About ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

