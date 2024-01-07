StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.2 %

EIGR stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $9.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.01.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, January 8th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, January 8th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EIGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 332.49% and a negative net margin of 590.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne acquired 154,841 shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $37,161.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,251,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,438.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annandale Capital LLC raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 62.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

